Friends of the Beverly Hills Public Library is holding its annual Half-Price Holiday Sale from Sunday, Dec. 11, through Saturday, Dec. 24. All books, except $1 items and 25¢ paperbacks, will be discounted by 50% at the bookstore. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Saturday; noon-5 p.m., Sunday. Proceeds benefit library programs. 444 N. Rexford Dr., Beverly Hills. friendsofbhpl.org.