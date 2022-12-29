Beverly Hills honors Dikeman for outstanding city service

The city of Beverly Hills Recreation and Parks Commission recognized aquatics instructor and adult educator Clark Dikeman with the Recreation and Parks Commission Award on Dec. 20.

The award recognizes citizens, groups and businesses that go above and beyond in their dedication and service with Recreation and Parks, and improving the quality of life in Beverly Hills.

“Clark Dikeman has made outstanding contributions to the Beverly Hills community with his kind, positive, energetic and encouraging demeanor as an instructor, friend and fitness influencer,” Recreation and Parks Commission chair said Amie Sherry said. “His years of service and dedication are truly appreciated by the community and city staff.”

Dikeman was nominated by Beverly Hills resident and former Health and Safety Commissioner Dan Demeter.

“Clark is a rare one who shuns the spotlight, preferring to spend his time behind the scenes, and whose greatest pleasure is when others succeed,” Demeter said.

Dikeman served the community for more than 20 years in positions that included pool lifeguard at Beverly Hills High School, adult education exercise instructor, BHUSD substitute teacher, and swim and exercise coach. During the pandemic, Dikeman started a free online exercise class, which is still available for residents. For information about Beverly Hills Department of Recreation and Parks programs, visit beverlyhills.org/departments/communityservices/recreationparks.