Join Bergamot Station Arts Center for its Winter Open event on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Bergamot Station Arts Center is a creative arts complex with more than 20 galleries and creative businesses. The Winter Open highlights gallery exhibitions and brings together artists for talks, curator tours, live performances and opening receptions. Admission is free. 2525 Michigan Ave., Santa Monica. bergamotstation.com.