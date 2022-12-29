Bass signs executive directive on reducing encampments

Mayor Karen Bass signed an executive directive on Dec. 21 launching Inside Safe, a citywide proactive housing-led strategy to bring people inside from tents and encampments, and to prevent encampments from returning.

Bass plans to move Los Angeles forward with an urgent and strategic approach to addressing the homelessness crisis, which also includes an emergency declaration on homelessness, activating the city’s Emergency Operations Center, and issuing an executive directive to dramatically accelerate and lower the cost of affordable and temporary housing.

“We are shifting the way the city approaches homelessness, and the Inside Safe initiative represents a change in how we help and house people living in tents and encampments,” Bass said. “The new strategy on homelessness I am bringing to City Hall replaces quick fixes with real solutions. People should not be left to live and die on the streets because the city isn’t giving them someplace to go. Under my administration, we are giving people safe places to move inside, and we will ensure people can stay inside and safe for good.”

Inside Safe will assess street homelessness across Los Angeles and then proactively engage with people living in tents and encampments based on which locations are most chronic, and where people are most in crisis. Inside Safe is housing based. Individuals will be offered immediate quality housing and a commitment of services and permanent housing so they can permanently stay indoors.