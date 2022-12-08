‘Animals Aglow’ host zoo happy hour

The Los Angeles Zoo is hosting the first of two happy hours in conjunction with “L.A. Zoo Lights: Animals Aglow” on Thursday, Dec. 8, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Guests can enjoy tasty nibbles like Pollo a la Brasca, empanadas and papaya salad, paired with a selection of beer and wine, and “Jungle Bird” signature cocktail, in the comforts of a private VIP lounge. This jungle-themed evening will include a photo booth and very special River Otter talk and feeding exclusive to happy hour guests. Guests must be 21 or older. The next happy hour will be on Thursday, Jan. 12 and be Luna New Year themed. For information and tickets, lazoo.org/zoolights.

“L.A. Zoo Lights: Animals Aglow” is the Los Angeles Zoo’s all-new nighttime winter attraction that will transform its grounds into an immersive landscape filled with spectacular lantern sculptures of animals among blooming flowers and towering trees. This reimagined, wildlife-centric LED-lights display will feature over 30 of the zoo’s most beloved animals including giraffes, elephants, orangutans, lemurs, koalas and condors, along with other charismatic inhabitants. The 90-minute stroll will take you on a journey through the animal kingdom filled with desert, garden and jungle landscapes complete with larger-than-life glowing sculptures, magical lights and immersive exhibits in a dazzling display of light and color. Guests can enjoy several animated and interactive displays and numerous photo opportunities. These include a beautiful kaleidoscope of lights; glowing ring swings; a wisteria tunnel that leads to a light fountain; a cherry blossom-lined path; and a giant alligator, peacock and bird wings for a unique photo opportunity.