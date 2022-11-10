Spiritual and meditation teacher Michel Pascal brings his new show “Yoganandance-A Musical to Celebrate Yogananda” to the Millennium Biltmore Hotel on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 8 p.m. Yogananda (1893-1952) was a pioneering Indian spiritual guru. The event includes a pre-show blessing by Sujon Datta, grandnephew of Yogananda, followed by meditations and the musical celebration. Temple Hayes will narrate while Pascal performs lead vocals. Tickets start at $80. 506 S. Grand Ave. concerts.cafe/product/spiritual-musical.