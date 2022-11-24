November 23, 2022

‘Willow’ screens at El Capitan

The Nov. 28 screening of director Ron Howard’s “Willow” coincides with the premiere of the new Disney+ series of the same name. (photo courtesy of Lucasfilm Ltd. and TM.)

Tickets are on sale now to see Lucasfilm’s “Willow” at The El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood Nov. 28 with a live Q&A after the movie, followed by a sneak peek of the new “Willow” Disney+ series.

Director of the original movie Ron Howard and cast members from both the original movie and the new Disney+ series, including Warwick Davis, Kevin Pollak, Dempsey Bryk, Ruby Cruz, Ellie Bamber, Tony Revolori, Erin Kellyman, Amar Chadha-Patel and Jon Kasdan, will join the live Q&A.

The event starts at 4:30p.m. and tickets are on sale now at elcapitantickets.com and fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. Tickets are $15 for all ages and seats are reserved.





Previous Post
Sparrow’s Splendid Brunch at the Hotel Figueroa
Next Post
Chriskirkpatrickmas




You might also like




0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


  • Socialize