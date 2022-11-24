‘Willow’ screens at El Capitan

Tickets are on sale now to see Lucasfilm’s “Willow” at The El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood Nov. 28 with a live Q&A after the movie, followed by a sneak peek of the new “Willow” Disney+ series.

Director of the original movie Ron Howard and cast members from both the original movie and the new Disney+ series, including Warwick Davis, Kevin Pollak, Dempsey Bryk, Ruby Cruz, Ellie Bamber, Tony Revolori, Erin Kellyman, Amar Chadha-Patel and Jon Kasdan, will join the live Q&A.

The event starts at 4:30p.m. and tickets are on sale now at elcapitantickets.com and fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. Tickets are $15 for all ages and seats are reserved.