Join The Autry for a screening of the silent film “The Wild Horse Stampede” on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 2 p.m. Accompanied by his horse Scout and dog Rex, rodeo star Jack Hoxie plays a rancher who rounds up 10,000 wild horses so he can afford to pro­pose to his sweetheart, Jessie Hayden, por­trayed by a young Fay Wray. The film will have musical accompani­ment by Cliff Retallick. Admission is $14. 4700 Western Heritage Way. theautry.org.