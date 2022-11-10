WeHo Council veterans lead in early tally

With an estimated 6,000 votes counted, the West Hollywood City Council race may come down to just a few ballots. Mayor Lauren Meister sat atop the list of candidates with 17.5% of the vote and a comfortable 1,092 vote margin sep­arating her from former Councilman John Heilman, who currently stands in second place. Only 209 votes separate Heilman and third-place candidate former Councilman John Duran. The city, according to lavote.gov, has 27,599 registered voters.

If elected, Heilman and Duran would return to the council after defeats in their 2020 reelection campaigns.

With many votes left to be count­ed, candidate Robert Oliver stands just 239 votes behind Duran, with 1,848 compared to Duran’s 2,087. Chelsea Byers, in fifth place, has 1,796, and Zekiah N. Wright, in sixth place, has 1,673 as of press time.

Oliver, Byers and Wright were largely viewed as the more progres­sive candidates in the election, with Byers’ and Wright’s platforms, in particular, centering on the sheriff’s department’s shortcomings and a wider adoption of social and mental health programs to help with crime and the homeless community.

Conversely, Meister, Heilman and Duran all doubled down on support for the sheriff’s department, propping up law enforcement as the chief line of defense in addressing community concerns over crime.

“There are still votes to be counted, however, I’m feeling good about the numbers,” Meister said. “I’m looking forward to serving my community another four years and I thank the voters for giving me the opportunity to do so.”

“Although there are still plenty of votes to count, I’m humbled and honored to be among the top three,” Heilman said. “I look forward to getting back to work for the people of West Hollywood.”

Duran declared victory in the race.

“Thank you to the people of West Hollywood for giving me another opportunity to serve,” Duran said. “Time to get back to common sense in city government. More pragmatism. Less ideology. First thing up – restoring full funding for law enforcement.”

Oliver expressed hope that he would pull ahead in the vote tally.

“As the June Primary Election demonstrated, results can change dramatically as vote-by-mail ballots, provisional ballots and conditional ballots are received and counted,” Oliver said. “Current results are very preliminary, and we will not know the final result of the West Hollywood City Council election until every single vote is counted. We remain optimistic we will win once the full results are in. Every single vote and every single voice in this city matters.”

Byers struck a similar note in an Instagram post, also on Election Day.

“As I walked through the park this morning to drop off my ballot, I remain hopeful,” Byers said. “West Hollywood is full of smart, committed, caring people who see a bright future for us all. I will never stop working hard to make our community more livable, equitable and vibrant.”

Byers and Wright did not respond to a request for additional comment by press time.

West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Genevieve Morrill released a statement, seeming to accept the partial results as the final tallies.

“Last night’s election results show that there will be a return to democracy for the people of the city of West Hollywood,” Morrill said. “Their right to have their voices heard, their safety protected, and the right to operate a business in a fair economic climate without government overreach. The majority of Council Members were focused on an agenda from outside interests rather than for the people of West Hollywood.”

Morrill went on to the thank the work of the chamber’s PAC WEHO for the People.

“The people have voted. They saw how their beloved city was quickly changing right before their eyes. I am thankful for last night’s outcome. I look forward to a return to West Hollywood’s vibrant business community, an environment where we are all safe, feel we can sustain our businesses during highly volatile economic times and a return to democracy,” she said.