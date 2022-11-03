WeHo council candidate could make history

The West Hollywood City Council has three positions open in the Nov. 8 election. Twelve candidates, including three former council members and Mayor Lauren Meister, are vying for the spots. With just five days left before the city’s residents choose their leaders, we highlight prospective council members in the order in which they responded to our inquiry.

Zekiah N. Wright If elected, attorney and small business owner Zekiah N. Wright would be a historic council member, as the first Black and first non-binary person to serve in the chamber for West Hollywood. Wright uses the pronouns they/them. In addition to potentially breaking barriers within the city, though, Wright believes that they have the experience necessary to bring change and progress to the city.

“As a city council member, my voice will be important for education, engagement and promoting better accountability and understanding among divergent communities,” Wright said. “One of my strengths throughout my life has been building bridges and forging strong partnerships and collaborations. As a trained mediator, I understand how to engage rather than ignore, educate rather than agitate and seek cooperation rather than conflict. As a former small business owner, I understand the work it takes to have a successful business. As an attorney, I understand the need to speak to all sides of an issue before reaching a solution. As a resident of this amazing city, I understand the need to preserve its legacy while also moving forward to equitably include everyone in our shared vision of our future.”

Wright also currently serves in the city as a rent stabilization commissioner and co-chair of the city’s Lesbian and Gay Advisory board.

“I see my role as a bridge builder, an engager, an advocate and public servant who focuses on equitable solutions,” they said. “My whole life has been dedicated to advocating for those who are too often unseen, under-valued and unrepresented. I’ve worked my whole life to ensure all voices are heard and in a community where many residents feel unheard, I will work with and in the community.”

Wright said that homelessness was the most pressing issue facing the city.

“Our goal must be to work together to end homelessness. We must address homelessness in West Hollywood with multiple solutions that work together to end homelessness. We must explore proven and fresh ideas to solve this problem head on. This starts with looking at the causes of homelessness and addressing this epidemic from that perspective. I believe the causes of homelessness can be broken down into four categories: first, [the] financial distress/intimate partner violence/familial desertion; second, mental illness; third, substance abuse; and fourth, insufficient options to meet the needs of the unhomed. From this lense, we can craft solutions that are holistic and eliminate the barriers to stable and safe housing,” they said.

Wright said that the city must fund mental health care teams that are available 24 hours a day, as well as invest in long term solutions that create pathways to independence such as access to job and skills training, alternatives to incarceration and more access to mental health treatment.

“We must set measurable goals and be unafraid to change direction when something isn’t working. We should address homelessness with compassion for our unhomed neighbors and with understanding for our homed neighbors negatively impacted by the byproducts of homelessness. Eliminating homelessness helps us all,” Wright said.

Among their additional goals, Wright listed increased renters’ rights, enhanced public safety, more green space for recreational sports and welcoming responsible development that “honors the history and identity” of the city.

“I am different from other candidates because my campaign is centered on listening to all community voices, from residents to other stakeholders. I believe in building on the great work that has already been done and thinking outside the box to address the dire issues facing our city. It will take all of us working together to usher in a brighter future in West Hollywood,” Wright said.

Looking ahead, they said they saw a future for West Hollywood that meets the needs of all its residents.

“I love West Hollywood and I care about the direction our city is headed in. We must elect community leaders who will build coalitions, stand up for residents and business owners, create accountability and transparency, and advance common-sense solutions. We must continue pushing the envelope regarding government efficiency and creating a more proactive response to our city’s most significant challenges. Regardless of the issue, we must focus on interests, craft equitable solutions that balance the needs of all stakeholders to keep our city moving forward. We need leaders that bring a fresh perspective, pragmatic decision-making, and community-based leadership to the council. I am that leader,” Wright said.

Candidate Marquita Thomas did not respond to our questionnaire by deadline.