WeHo candidate vies for open council seat

The West Hollywood City Council has three positions open in the Nov. 8 election. Twelve candidates, including three former council members and Mayor Lauren Meister, are vying for the spots. With two days left before the city’s residents choose their leaders, we highlighted prospective council members in the order in which they responded to our inquiry.

Marquita Thomas

Marquita Thomas is one of two candidates that, if elected, would be the first Black member of the West Hollywood City Council. Thomas brings years of experience in the business sector to her candidacy, and she also has served the city of West Hollywood, as well.

“I have been in service to the city of West Hollywood for over 15 years,” Thomas said. “I have served the city as a member of the Lesbian Visibility Committee, the LGBTQ advisory board, Human Services Commission and now I serve as vice chair of the West Hollywood Planning Commission. I know how the city works and I am ready to get to work on Day One making West Hollywood a safer, more affordable city. I have also served on the board of Christopher Street West/L.A. Pride and served as executive director of the Los Angeles LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce for over a decade. I have created over a billion dollars a year in opportunities for small businesses and look to bring my strategies for economic development to the city. Finally, as a renter, I understand the need to strengthen renter protections and habitability.”

Thomas said she was running for council to make a safer West Hollywood, while also respecting the dignity of all who live and work in the city.

“We also must approach our unhoused crisis with compassionate and effective solutions, we must repair the relationship with our business community and provide them with the resources they need to ensure both business owners and working residents are thriving. We must reduce the barriers that prevent more affordable housing from being built in the city of West Hollywood and we must destigmatize mental health and substance abuse to get resources to those who need it. This is how we create a better West Hollywood,” she said.

Thomas discussed putting all citizens central in the conversation to help progress in the city.

“I am running for West Hollywood City Council to make it a safer, more affordable city and one that takes care of its stakeholders including our seniors, families, business and unhoused communities,” Thomas said. “The city has fallen short in truly supporting these groups in particular and needs leadership with real plans, not lip service. We need leaders who have a vision and plans instead of platitudes. Having lived in the city of West Hollywood for over 27 years, I remember a different time with far less crime and a dedication to those aging in place. Now I am hearing from seniors who are afraid to walk to the store and worse, I have heard from multiple seniors who have been violently assaulted and ignored when they ask for help. This is unacceptable.”

She said that while no single issue was more important than any other in the city, public safety is a pressing concern for many residents.

“We need safer streets, but we cannot simply focus on the enforcement side of public safety, we must also focus on mitigation and preventative measures to keep crime from happening in the first place. We must protect and expand our social services programs, prioritize mental health, expand our Nightlife Safety Plan, increase foot patrols on our residential streets as well as our commercial corridors, and increase our neighborhood watches,” she said.

Thomas also discussed the need for more affordable housing.

“More affordable housing makes our city more accessible so we must reduce the barriers that keep affordable housing from being built. The first law passed in West Hollywood was the strongest rent control law in the nation and we now have the second highest rent in L.A. County. We must make it easier to build in this city to do our part in addressing the housing crisis,” Thomas said.

She also said her approach to the council would be different, and that a change in approach was necessary to bring about real change in the city.

“Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. For decades, we’ve experienced an increasingly unaffordable West Hollywood with an increase in crime, homelessness and scandal. In this election cycle, instead of harkening to the past, we need to elect new leaders looking to make positive change in the city. I am that leader, and I hope you will vote for me on Nov. 8.”

For information, visit marquita4weho.com.