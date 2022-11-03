VINTAGE: Voters cast ballots for historic election

Voters were encouraged to head to the polls in this photograph from the March 31, 1955, issue of the Park Labrea News. The city of Los Angeles municipal election was held that year on April 5. This year, mail-in voting is underway for the Nov. 8, 2022, General Election, and voters can return ballots at 400 drop boxes throughout Los Angeles County or vote at in-person vote centers. For information and a list of drop boxes and vote centers, visit lavote.net