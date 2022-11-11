Two suspects arrested after allegedly tampering with vehicles

Beverly Hills Police Department officers arrested two burglary suspects in the 400 block of North Beverly Drive on Nov. 10 after receiving a report of individuals tampering with vehicles in the parking lot of Neiman Marcus, according to police. The suspects stole one of the vehicles, police added.

Camera operators from the BHPD Real Time Watch center tracked the vehicle as it entered a parking structure on the 9500 block of Brighton Way, police stated. With the assistance of drone and CCTV operators, BHPD patrol officers located and arrested the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call BHPD at (310)550-4951.