TV Academy hosts conference

Eighty-two media educators from colleges and universities nationwide connected with leaders in the entertainment industry on Oct. 27-29 at the Television Academy Foundation’s 2022 Media Educators Conference.

The annual three-day conference, designed to update faculty on the latest in production trends and insights on shaping the future of the entertainment industry, was held at the Television Academy’s renowned North Hollywood campus – the prestigious home base for the indus­try’s television community.

Co-chaired by Foundation board members Tina Perry, president, OWN Network and OTT Streaming, and Jamila Hunter, executive vice president of pro­gramming and development at Freeform, the event offered a wide variety of curriculum-enhancing seminars on the art, science and business of television and provided invaluable information for profes­sors to take back to their class­rooms.

“For over 30 years the founda­tion has collaborated with industry professionals, creators and top executives to help keep college educators on the cutting edge of the entertainment business so they can provide their students, the next gen­eration of television leaders, with a state-of-the-art education and invaluable insight on obtaining careers in the business,” chairman Cris Abrego said.

Additionally, 26 educators from various colleges and universities across the U.S. participated in the conference as recipients of the Alex Trebek Legacy Fellowships, estab­lished in 2021 to provide financial aid for eligible attendees.

The 2022 conference was spon­sored by Kia America as part of the automaker’s ongoing commitment to higher education. Additional sponsors included Freeform and the UCLA School of Theater, Film & Television. Alex Trebek Legacy Fellowships is sponsored by the Harry & Judy Friedman Family Foundation, Sony Pictures Entertainment and Village Roadshow Entertainment Group.

For information, visit television­academy.com/foundation.