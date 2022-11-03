Tony Danza jazzes up the Catalina club

The Catalina Jazz Club, in partnership with Chris Isaacson Presents, brings Tony Danza’s hit live show, “Tony Danza: Standards & Stories,” to Los Angeles for the first time. The show marks the first of many major upcoming performances to begin a year-long celebration of the 36th anniversary of Hollywood’s Catalina Jazz Club.

Combining timeless music with wit, charm, storytelling and a dash of soft shoe and ukulele perfor­mances, Danza and his four-piece band perform his favorite stan­dards from the Great American Songbook while interweaving sto­ries about his life and personal connection to the music.

“I couldn’t think of anyone more appropriate than Tony to bring extraordinary talent, class and excitement for our anniver­sary year,” owner and official Hollywood Jazz hostess Catalina Popescu said. “My team at Catalina Jazz Club is very excited. We have ‘together’ survived the struggle of the pandemic and look forward to a bright future of music, laughter and all that’s jazz.”

The show will run Nov. 1-5 at the Catalina Jazz Club, located at 6725 Sunset Blvd. Tickets are available at ticketweb.com or by calling the box office at (866)468- 3399.