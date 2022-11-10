UCLA’s Center for the Art of Performance welcomes piano virtuoso Tigran Hamasyan on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 8 p.m. as he returns to the Royce Hall stage with songs from his newest album “StandArt.” Hamasyan draws inspiration from rock, classical, metal and electronica music for his original compositions. In “StandArt,” Hamasyan brings his improvisational talents to deconstructed takes on old favorites from the American songbook of the 20th century, utilizing musical traditions while challenging familiar categories. Tickets start at $39. 10745 Dickson Court. (310)825-2101, cap.ucla.edu.