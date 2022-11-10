Theatre 40 presents “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” running from Thursday, Nov. 17, through Sunday, Dec. 18, in the Reuben Cordova Theatre on the campus of Beverly Hills High School. In this new stage adaptation of the iconic film, a progressive white couple’s proud liberal sensibilities are put to the test when their daughter brings her Black fiancé home to meet them. Showtimes are at 7:30 p.m., Thursday through Saturday; 2 p.m., Sunday. Tickets are $35. 241 S. Moreno Drive. (310)364-0535, theatre40.org.