Families are invited to a Hammer Museum screening of “The Wizard of Oz” on Sunday, Nov. 13, at 1 a.m. Dorothy’s journey from Kansas to Oz and back features timeless sing-a-long performances from multiple sil­ver screen legends. The film is part of the museum Family Flicks series pre­sented in conjunction with the UCLA Film and Television Archive. Admission is free. 10899 Wilshire Blvd. (310)443-7000, hammer.ucla.edu.