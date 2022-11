Fans of classic comedy won’t want to miss the 24th annual Three Stooges Big Screen Event on Saturday, Nov. 26, at 2 and 8 p.m. at the Alex Theatre. Join Moe, Larry, Curly and Shemp for a program full of laughs. All of the shorts will be presented in 35 mm and black and white film. The event supports the Alex Film Society and includes a raffle with Three Stooges memorabilia. General admission is $16. 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. (818)243-2539, alexfilmsociety.org.