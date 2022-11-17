East West Players, the nation’s largest producer of Asian American theatrical works, presents “The Brothers Paranormal” running from Thursday, Nov. 17, through Sunday, Dec. 11, at the David Henry Hwang Theater in Little Tokyo. Written by playwright Prince Gomolvilas and directed by Jeff Liu, the play follows two Thai brothers struggling to launch a ghost-hunting business. Showtimes are at 8 p.m., Thursday, Friday and Monday; 2 and 8 p.m., Saturday; 5 p.m., Sunday. Tickets start at $39. 120 Judge John Aiso St., downtown. eastwestplayers.org.