TAG Gallery is hosting a meet-and-greet session on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 5-9 p.m. with the artists in five new solo contemporary art exhibitions. Artists Jaime Coffey, Shirley Asano Guldimann, Eric Sanders, Karen Sarrow and Arlene Weinstock will join the festivities and answer questions. The exhibits run through Saturday, Dec. 24. 5458 Wilshire Blvd. (310)829-9556, taggallery.net.