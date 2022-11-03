‘Sunset on Sunset’ closes MUSE/IQUE L.A. series

-
MUSE/IQUE concludes its adventurous yearlong concert series, “L.A. Composed: A Festival of Los Angeles Music.” Each concert of L.A. Composed focusses on a different street and the music that is associated with it. “Sunset on Sunset,” a musical journey into the center of L.A.’s soul, will be performed Nov. 12 and Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m. at Union Station. The vocalists joining Muse/ique for the performance are Brandon Victor Dixon and Dejah Gomez. Dixon appears following his starring role on Broadway as Billy Flynn in “Chicago.”
Every popular musical movement in Los Angeles finds its roots on Sunset Boulevard. With this sweeping performance, MUSE/IQUE traces Sunset’s influence from film noir to glitzy clubs on the world-famous “Sunset Strip.” This season’s finale concert celebrates some of the most beloved music made, played or listened to (most likely in a convertible with the top down) driving down Sunset.
Union Station is located at 800 N. Alameda Street. For information, visit muse-ique.com/membership. MUSE/IQUE membership starts at $225 and MUSE/IQUE members receive complimentary admission to all MUSE/IQUE events. Admission for non-members starts at $75, and includes a trial membership and admission to MUSE/IQUE’s next three events.
