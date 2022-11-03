‘Sunset on Sunset’ closes MUSE/IQUE L.A. series

MUSE/IQUE concludes its adventurous yearlong concert series, “L.A. Composed: A Festival of Los Angeles Music.” Each con­cert of L.A. Composed focusses on a different street and the music that is associated with it. “Sunset on Sunset,” a musical journey into the center of L.A.’s soul, will be per­formed Nov. 12 and Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m. at Union Station. The vocalists joining Muse/ique for the perfor­mance are Brandon Victor Dixon and Dejah Gomez. Dixon appears following his starring role on Broadway as Billy Flynn in “Chicago.”

Every popular musical move­ment in Los Angeles finds its roots on Sunset Boulevard. With this sweeping performance, MUSE/IQUE traces Sunset’s influ­ence from film noir to glitzy clubs on the world-famous “Sunset Strip.” This season’s finale concert celebrates some of the most beloved music made, played or lis­tened to (most likely in a convert­ible with the top down) driving down Sunset.

Union Station is located at 800 N. Alameda Street. For informa­tion, visit muse-ique.com/mem­bership. MUSE/IQUE member­ship starts at $225 and MUSE/IQUE members receive complimentary admission to all MUSE/IQUE events. Admission for non-members starts at $75, and includes a trial membership and admission to MUSE/IQUE’s next three events.