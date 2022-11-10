Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and instrumentalist Rhiannon Giddens performs with the LA Phil on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 8 p.m. at the Walt Disney Concert Hall. With The Carolina Chocolate Drops and in her own solo work, Giddens has used art to excavate the past and reveal bold truths about the present. A singer, fiddler and banjo player, she joins the LA Phil to bring centuries of American music to the stage, performing jazz, blues, country and gospel. Tickets start at $64. 111 S. Grand Ave. laphil.com.