November 10, 2022

Rhiannon Giddens

Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and instrumentalist Rhiannon Giddens performs with the LA Phil on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 8 p.m. at the Walt Disney Concert Hall. With The Carolina Chocolate Drops and in her own solo work, Giddens has used art to excavate the past and reveal bold truths about the present. A singer, fiddler and banjo player, she joins the LA Phil to bring centuries of American music to the stage, performing jazz, blues, country and gospel. Tickets start at $64. 111 S. Grand Ave. laphil.com.





Previous Post
Culinary history
Next Post
‘Weird’ parodies the music biopic as it should




0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


  • Socialize