Restaurant News

Mother Tongue restaurant by Chef Michael Mina

Drawing inspiration from comfort foods around the world while emphasizing nourishing the body and mind, Mother Tongue by Michael Mina now presents weekend brunch. Besides lunch and dinner service, now the public can enjoy brunch on Saturday and Sunday on the fourth floor at HEIMAT from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Listen to live DJ sets while enjoying a selection of shared a la carte dishes such as oysters, sweet potato latkes with Michael Mina reserve caviar and a gluten-free pastry plate. Diners also can order a pre-fixe, two-course menu for $39. Pair with sommelier-selected still and sparkling rosé for $30, alongside Mother Tongue’s brunch beverages that include an espresso martini on draft. Reservations can be made in the main dining room or outdoors on the terrace with panoramic views of the Hollywood Hills and beyond. Open Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. 960 N. La Brea Ave., 4th Floor. (213)319-7850.

1 Kitchen gives back to the LA Mission

Dine at 1 Kitchen inside1 Hotel West Hollywood is featuring Chef Ginger Pierce’s “Give Thanks” sandwich starting on Nov. 14-25, from noon-4 p.m. The sandwich offers all the traditional Thanksgiving fixings on delicious freshly baked bread. There are slices of house smoked Heritage turkey breast, spice roasted yams, Brussels sprout slaw and a cranberry mostarda spread. Priced at $22 and all proceeds benefit meals for the LA Mission. 8490 Sunset Blvd., (310)424-1600.

NORMS offers 50% Discount for Veterans

Show your veteran ID on Nov. 11, at NORMS restaurants and receive a 50% discount on any menu entree. Not only does the veteran receive the discount, but if you bring a non-veteran friend, they will too. This offer is available at all locations for dine in and to-go orders only for this one honoring day. 470 N. La Cienega Blvd., (310)657-8333.

Veteran’s discount at Whiskey Red’s

The prime waterfront location in Fisherman’s Village in Marina Del Rey is offering veterans a 10% discount on all food and beverage items on the menu on Nov. 11. The restaurant offers a seafood-focus menu and refreshing craft cocktails, plus picturesque views of the harbor and bay. 13813 Fiji Way, (310)823-4522.

The Proud Bird celebrates veterans

Near LAX, The Proud Bird is a hybrid food bazaar and historical aviation hub. Veterans who come on Nov. 11, will receive a complimentary salmon teriyaki bowl, Nashville chicken sandwich, or an Individual build-your-own pizza. 11022 Aviation Blvd., (310) 670-3093.

Interstellar opens in Santa Monica

Husband-and-wife team Chef Angie and Daniel Kim, reopen Interstellar with renovations by Noni Design House. Now offering an expanded breakfast, lunch and dinner menus, guests can enjoy signature Korean and American ingredients infused with Japanese and Italian flavors. Ginza Nishikawa, the Japanese bakery is providing their cult-like artisanal milk bread exclusively to Interstellar. The new lunch menu offers four Japanese style sandos including a BLTA, Chicken Katsu, Tuna and Fried Pork Loin (in limited quantities). Additional new menu items include a lobster roll and Ganjang Gaeren made with a soy sauce marinated egg. Interstellar’s beverage program, led by Daniel Kim, includes Onyx Coffee Lab, tea shochu-based cocktail list including the Earl Grey Highball and Shochu Mule. They also offer a dog menu featuring fresh wagyu beef and chicken breast all day for local pups. Open for breakfast Monday through Wednesday and Sundays at 8 a.m. Lunch and dinner is served on Thursday through Saturday. Reservations can be made on Resy. 109 Broadway Ave., (310)310-8820.

Grandmaster Recorder highlights Margra lamb

Only on Monday, Nov. 14, Head Chef Blake Shailes at Grandmaster Recorders teams up with Australia’s Chef of the Year, Mark Best, for a special Italian meets Australian dinner spotlighting Australia’s finest ‘wagyu’ of lamb, Margra. The six-course dinner menu features Margra Sichuan-style lamb tartare, orecchiette, Margra lamb sausage and Margra lamb rack. It’s $95 per person and can be paired with a selection of fine wines selected by Wine Director, Devon D’Arcangelo for an additional $55 per person. 1518 N. Cahuenga Blvd., (323)963-7800.

Angelini on Beverly Thanksgiving

Have the culinary team at Angelini prepare your Thanksgiving at home feast. Since the restaurant will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, be sure to order before Thursday, Nov. 18, large trays and whole portions of Gino Angelini’s signature dishes. Thanksgiving menu highlights include whole porchetta, butternut squash lasagna, chestnut soup, braised baby artichokes, Tuscan farro salad, roasted vegetables and a carrot and Nutella cake. Pick up is on Wednesday, Nov. 23, between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. 7313 Beverly Blvd., (323)297-0070.

Farm-to-table Odyssey honors veterans

Located on a hilltop overlooking the San Fernando Valley, veterans are welcome to dine on the restaurant’s expansive outdoor patio, among lemon trees in a garden estate setting. Inside the dining room offers floor-to-ceiling windows and great views. During Veteran’s Day, come in and receive a 10% discount on your bill on Nov. 11, when you show proof that you are or were a veteran. 15600 Odyssey Drive, Granada Hills, (818)366-6444.