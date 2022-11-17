Playwright Josefina López’s “Remembering Boyle Heights: Part 2” runs from Friday, Nov. 18, through Sunday, Dec. 18, at the CASA 0101 Theater. The immersive theater work is set outdoors between Boyle Heights and East Los Angeles at the base of a large pine tree where the main character, Professor Wong, of the Ethnic Studies Department at East Los Angeles College, listens to presentations of thesis projects his students have written about Boyle Heights history from the 1940s to present day. Showtimes are at 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m., Sunday. Tickets are $30. 2102 E. First St. casa0101.org.