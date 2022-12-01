‘Red Dress’ benefit in WeHo supports HIV programs

The city of West Hollywood and Los Angeles Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence will hold the “Red Dress Party Day” on Sunday, Dec. 4, from 1-9 p.m. benefitting the Life Group L.A. and Being Alive L.A.

The inaugural “Red Dress Party Day” will be held in the city’s LGBT Rainbow District, with 12 bars partnering with the Los Angeles Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to raise visibility and funds for HIV/AIDS services. The event creates a day for the community to celebrate life, remember those who have died and raise awareness about much-needed HIV services, education and support.

The event is free and wearing red dresses or festive red attire is encouraged. Raffles, bake sales and activities will be held at each of the bars. Participating bars include Heart WEHO, 8911 Santa Monica Blvd.; Fiesta Cantina, 8865 Santa Monica Blvd.; Hi Tops, 8933 Santa Monica Blvd.; Beaches, 8928 Santa Monica Blvd.; Trunks, 8809 Santa Monica Blvd.; Gym Bar, 8737 Santa Monica Blvd.; Stache, 8941 Santa Monica Blvd.; Motherlode, 8944 Santa Monica Blvd.; Micky’s, 8857 Santa Monica Blvd.; Revolver, 8851 Santa Monica Blvd.; Rocco’s, 8900 Santa Monica Blvd.; and Bayou, 8939 Santa Monica Blvd. See schedule for event times. Micky’s will hold a red carpet event at 4 p.m. with hosts Gert Crawford and Glen Alen.

The first “Red Dress Party Day” was held in 1997 at Gold Coast Bar in West Hollywood, with proceeds supporting HIV and AIDS community organizations. The event was held annually for 23 years until it was placed on hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. Trunks Bar and Micky’s hosted a joint event in 2021.

The Life Group L.A. is a coalition focused on the spiritual, emotional and physical well-being of people living with HIV and those who support them through education, empowerment and emotional support. For information, visit thelifegroupla.org.

Being Alive L.A. is a nonprofit, client-driven organization focusing on the mental health and wellness of people living with HIV and AIDS. For information, visit beingalivela.org.

For information on the “Red Dress Party Day,” visit facebook.com/events/847865629749711.

s