Pooh sets the stage with new musical

The acclaimed, record-breaking Disney’s “Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation,” created and directed by Jonathan Rockefeller, will be make its West Coast debut beginning Nov. 23.

For a limited time, the celebrated show for families of all ages will bring Pooh, Christopher Robin, and their best friends Piglet, Eeyore, Kanga, Roo, Rabbit and Owl (and Tigger too!) to Los Angeles, with performances running through Dec. 30 at the Kirk Douglas Theatre.

Inspired by the beloved books by A. A. Milne and the classic Disney featurettes, “Disney’s Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation” began in New York in Oct. 2021.

In a new story from the Hundred Acre Wood, this fresh stage adaptation is told with impressive life-size puppetry, telling exciting new stories featuring characters that have played iconic roles in the lives of children for generations. Accompanying the magical, modern narrative is an original score from Nate Edmondson, which features some of the songs written for the animated feature from The Sherman Brothers, including “Winnie the Pooh,” “The Blustery Day,” “The Wonderful Thing About Tiggers,” “Whoop-De-Dooper Bounce” and Milne’s “The More It Snows.”

The creative team includes set design co-designed by Jack Golden and Joshua Warner, costume design by Lindsay McWilliams, original music and orchestrations by Nate Edmondson, and puppets built by Rockefeller Productions.

For tickets and information winniethepoohshow.com. The Kirk Douglas Theatre is located at 9820 Washington Blvd., Culver City.