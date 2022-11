The Hammer Museum welcomes Ange Mlinko reading from her poetry collection “Venice” (2022) on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 7:30 p.m. Mlinko authored the poetry books “Distant Mandate” and “Marvelous Things Overheard.” She has received a Guggenheim Fellowship and the Randall Jarrell Award in Poetry Criticism. Admission is free. 10899 Wilshire Blvd. hammer.ucla.edu.