Planning department combs through TVC 2050

The Los Angeles Department of City Planning is continuing a review of the draft environmental impact report for the Television City 2050 project, which will transform the corner of Beverly Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue with more than 1.8 million square feet of sound stages, production support and office space.

During a 60-day public comment period that ended on Sept. 13, the planning department received approximately 460 letters of opposition and approximately 145 letters in support of the project. Planning officials are currently working with the developer, Hackman Capital Partners, to address concerns outlined in the letters. The planning department will incorporate those letters and responses into a final environmental impact report, which will likely take until at least next year to complete.

“The process and timeline are contingent on the scope of DEIR comments and additional environmental analysis that may potentially be required, in addition to other external factors unrelated to the project,” Los Angeles Department of City Planning spokeswoman Nora Frost said in a statement. “As currently proposed, the project would go before the City Planning Commission, the Planning and Land Use Committee of the City Council and the City Council. These decision-makers would also hear any appeals that may be submitted on director-level decisions and commission-level decisions. Each public hearing and meeting would be subject to noticing requirements outlined in the Los Angeles Municipal Code and CEQA, where applicable.”

Frost noted that public comment on the TVC 2050 project is still welcomed at any time during the planning process, and written comments can be submitted to project planner Paul Caporaso by emailing paul.caporaso@lacity.org, or mailing to 221 N. Figueroa St. Ste. 1350, Los Angeles, CA 90012. Every letter received during the DEIR period will be responded to by the department and included in the final EIR, Frost said. Additional letters will be considered by staff preparing the final EIR, and the public can submit letters until it is released.

Hackman Capital Partners, which acquired the 25-acre Television City property from CBS in 2018, announced plans in 2021 to build the TVC 2050 project. The development will add 1,874,000 square feet of new space while preserving the studio’s historic façade and entryway. CBS Television City was designed by the architecture firm Pereira & Luckman and opened in 1952. The city of Los Angeles designated the main building, its glass façade and the covered canopy near the parking lot as historic-cultural monuments in 2018.

Zach Sokoloff, vice president of Hackman Capital Partners, said the plan is to modernize the studio to better meet the needs of production companies. The project proposes to build approximately 1.6 million square feet of new production space and retain up to 247,820 square feet of existing areas. The site currently has approximately 743,680 square feet of studio-related uses, including approximately 95,540 square feet of sound stages and 325,450 square feet of production support space, according to the DEIR.

The TVC 2050 plan calls for changes to zoning to allow taller buildings at the site, including a building up to 225 feet tall in the central and southern portions of the site, and structures 130-160 feet tall in the western, southeast and northeast portions of the property. The taller buildings would be set back away from the perimeter, where the height limits will be approximately 58-88 feet, which is similar to the existing buildings currently at the site, according to the DEIR. The 7- level parking structure for The Grove, which is adjacent to the Television City property, is at least 57 feet tall.

The TVC 2050 Project was endorsed by the Mid City West Community Council in September by a 20-5 vote, with two abstentions and two recusals. Sokoloff cited the numerous speakers who supported the project during the Mid City West meeting as evidence that there is widespread support in the community.

A group known as the Beverly Fairfax Alliance, which includes the owners of The Grove and the Original Farmers Market, as well as community groups in the surrounding neighborhood, have publicly opposed the project because of its height and scope, which they claim will dwarf surrounding properties. The alliance also claims the project will have a negative impact on traffic in the area and is being rushed through the city planning process.

“In the past several weeks, the alliance has been busy meeting with community members who are concerned about how TVC 2050’s enormous expansion is out of scale with the neighborhood, and would increase traffic and pollution in residential areas,” said Jeff Millman, a spokesman for the alliance, in a statement. “The alliance has made presentations to both Wilshire Rotary and the [Greater] Miracle Mile Chamber of Commerce at their most recent meetings.” Millman added that the analysis of the letters is part of the California Environmental Quality Act requirements and stressed that opponents to the project have concerns that should be addressed. Letters of opposition from the Miracle Mile Residential Association, Save Beverly Fairfax and the Beverly Wilshire Homes Association are among those written in opposition, he said. Sokoloff said the alliance was behind the unusually large number of letters that were sent to the planning department during the DEIR period, and were intended as a way to delay the project from moving forward by forcing the planning department to review hundreds of individual correspondences, many of which he said were form letters.

“This is a case study in how to weaponize CEQA,” he said. “The letters of opposition inundated the planning department. It’s a textbook example of how to use CEQA to delay or potentially kill a project.”

Sokoloff said Hackman has met with numerous community groups during the past year and have taken steps to inform the public about the project, and added that Hackman plans to present information to the Greater Miracle Mile Chamber of Commerce at a meeting in the near future. Sokoloff and Millman said both sides are open to resuming negotiations over the project, but nothing is planned thus far.

“We are trying to be as transparent as possible and are open to working with anyone in the community to address concerns,” Sokoloff added. “We take very seriously the process of community engagement and to try to come up with a solution.”

Sokoloff added that he believes the alliance is ultimately planning litigation, but he hopes a compromise can be reached before it comes to that point. Millman said he is not aware of any plans for litigation, and said answering the opposition letters is “part of the CEQA process.”

Anyone interested in being added to a planning department list to receive emails about the project, and hearing and meeting notices, should email their contact information to paul.caporaso@lacity.org with “TVC 2050” in the subject line.