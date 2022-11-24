Ovation Hollywood offers festive holiday events

The holidays are around the corner and Ovation Hollywood – the shopping center and entertainment complex in the heart of Hollywood – is bringing the holiday cheer to SoCal with family-friendly events and activities that are sure to become some of the jolliest memories of the season.

Starting Nov. 25 until Dec. 31, Ovation Hollywood will be kicking off its holiday programming with a mix of holiday favorites and some new classics for a 2022 style holiday experience. Whether it’s a performance by the Jingle 5 Carolers, snapping a pic in the Santa photo booth or taking in the Hollywood Christmas Parade, Ovation Hollywood has something for everyone.

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas” will screen in the courtyard on Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. The Hollywood Christmas Parade will take place in front of Ovation Hollywood on Nov. 27 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Santa photos will be available Nov. 25-26, Dec. 3-4, 10-11, 17-18 and 23 from 12 to 5 p.m at the Arch on the Level 3 bridge.

The Jingle 5 Carolers, a Los Angeles-based pop-acapella group, will perform in the Center Courtyard during the afternoons on Nov. 25, 27, Dec. 3-4, Dec 10-11, Dec. 17-18 and Dec. 23-24.

Candy Cane Stilt Walkers will perform from 3:30 to 5:40 p.m. on Dec. 3-4, 10-11, 17-18, 22-24.

Ovation Hollywood is located at 6801 Hollywood Blvd. For information, visit ovationhollywood.com.