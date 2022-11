Holocaust Museum Los Angeles and Wilshire Boulevard Temple are holding “Recovered Voices-Kristallnacht Commemoration Event” on Sunday, Nov. 13, at 4 p.m. at the temple. The concert will highlight newly discovered music by Jewish composers whose careers and lives were disrupted or destroyed during the Holocaust. General admission is $15; reservations required. 3663 Wilshire Blvd. eventbrite.com/e/recoveredvoices-presented-in-partnership-withholocaust-museum-la-tickets444201126527.