Man arrested for allegedly robbing Beverly Drive store

Beverly Hills Police Department officers on Nov. 18 arrested a man suspected of robbing a store in the 300 block of North Beverly Drive, BHPD Lt. Giovanni Trejo said.

At approximately 11:10 a.m., police received a report that a man entered a store, picked up several articles of clothing and then attempted to flee the scene, bumping into a store employee on his way out, Trejo said.

The suspect was still in the vicinity when police arrived shortly after, and after a brief chase they arrested him near the intersection of Beverly Drive and North Santa Monica Boulevard, Trejo said. He added that no weapons were used and no one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call (310)550-4951.