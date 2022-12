Magician Bernie Shine returns for an evening of illusion on Friday, Dec. 9, at 8 p.m. at the El Portal Theatre. Shine, a longtime Hancock Park resident, will thrill with up-close magic and entertain with stories and anecdotes. The program is not recommended for children under 16. Tickets start at $40. 5269 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. elportaltheatre.com/returnofbernieshine.html.