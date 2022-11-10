Lovely lunch at Four Seasons Hotel

A dear friend was visiting and organized a lovely lunch at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills. The autumn-tinged lobby was decorated with colorful pumpkins and stunning floral arrangements by Jeff Leatham.

We sat in the private dining room at the Culina Ristorante. Executive chef Mitch Austin prepared a five-course luncheon showcasing many of his favorite new dishes. Not only does Austin oversee Culina, but also Windows Lounge, Cabana Restaurant and in-room dining and banquets.

“The kitchen was always the fun place to be growing up,” said Austin. “Getting to experience the different flavors, smells and technique of my family’s cooking is what developed my culinary passion. It is one of the few art forms that brings people together.”

After graduating from the Culinary Arts and Hotel Management school in Santa Barbara, the talented chef cooked in multiple award-winning restaurants, including the San Ysidro Ranch, learning how to prepare traditional coastal California cuisine. He also worked at the Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village, participating in a variety of culinary projects at the California Health and Longevity Institute.

Our lunch began with a delightful amuse bouche. A colorful beet kabob with mint placed between each slice was topped with pomegranate seeds that looked like caviar. A swirl of luscious citrus sauce gave the dish an artistic flair.

A delicious starter of a tempura-fried squash blossom stuffed with ricotta and pecorino cheese and a sprinkling of oregano had a dollop of zucchini cream offering a pop of color and earthly flavor.

Our next dish was a wonderful salad of a four-lettuce chopped salad with kale, arugula, radicchio and frisée leaves. Topped with chopped grapes, and sliced almonds, the salad was tossed in a white balsamic dressing and topped with shredded Piave cheese. Piave is a Northern Italian cow’s milk cheese offering a nutty almond flavor with some tropical notes.

When the kabocha squash ravioli arrived, I enjoyed the sweetness inside each ravioli and the decadent brown butter sauce with a few flash-fried sage leaves.

For entrées, we selected a grilled wild strip bass filet, half a Jidori chicken and a vegan lasagna. The grilled fish was on top of sliced artichokes, taggiasca olives, asparagus, sliced fingerling potatoes and array of colorful tomatoes. For the lasagna, Austin substitutes sliced eggplant and Yukon potatoes for pasta sheets. He spreads a delicious almond ricotta between each layer and a heavenly green pea puree over the top, a spectacular dish.

We finished with a vegan chocolate dessert crowned with raspberries and an almond walnut brûlée made with compressed apple and thyme that had a lightly fired topping. A green apple espuma foam, candied walnut financier crumble and white balsamic honey on the side gave the dessert a light, flavorful and an ideal ending to one of the most delicious lunches I have enjoyed in quite some time. $$$ 300 S. Doheny Drive, (310)860-4000.