Love Beauty and Planet hosts pop-ups at Melrose Trading Post

Love Beauty and Planet, Unilever’s vegan haircare brand, is hosting #LBPMarket on Sundays, Nov. 20 and Dec. 4 at the Melrose Trading Post.

The pop-up experience will immerse guests in the world of Love Beauty and Planet haircare, while supporting the local farmers and artisans at the Melrose Trading Post. #LBPMarket will offer free vegan beverages at the Whole Latte Love coffee bar and free haircare products and accessories from Love Beauty and Planet and Odd Flower Creations, a sustainable, female-founded brand.

Love Beauty and Planet was founded on the belief that small acts add up to a big impact for the planet. The Melrose Trading Post is held every Sunday on the Fairfax High School campus by the Greenway Arts Alliance, which unites communities through art, education and enterprise. A curated selection of handcrafted artisan goods, eclectic arts and crafts, vintage fashion, antique furniture and one-of-a-kind treasures are available.

The Melrose Trading Post is located at 7850 Melrose Ave., and the pop-ups will run from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. in booths B84 and B85. Online tickets to Melrose Trading Post will be free on Nov. 20 and Dec. 4 when using the code #LBPmarket (maximum 500).

For information, visit melrosetradingpost.org and lovebeautyandplanet.com.