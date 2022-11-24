Families can enjoy a special production of “Little Red Riding Hood” running from Saturday, Nov. 26, through Saturday, Jan. 28, at Theatre West. The award-winning musical retelling of the beloved fairy tale focuses on a sneaky wolf who intercepts Little Red Riding Hood in the woods and tries to pull a fast one on her grandmother, only to discover that that they have a big surprise for him. Not too scary or dark, the play is intended for children ages 3-9 and includes humor, songs and audience interaction. Showtimes are at 1 p.m., Saturdays. 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West. theatrewest.org.