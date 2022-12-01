Lieu named House Democratic vice chair

On Nov. 30, U.S. Rep. Ted W. Lieu (D-Los Angeles County) was elected vice chair of the House Democratic Caucus, the number four position in House Democratic Leadership. Congressman Lieu is the first Asian American elected as vice chair.

“I want to thank my colleagues for entrusting me with the role of vice chair of the House Democratic Caucus,” Lieu said. “I am immensely grateful for this opportunity and I look forward to serving our caucus and our country in this new capacity. I want to recognize my colleagues Debbie Dingell, Joyce Beatty and Madeleine Dean, all of whom are exceptional members of Congress. I look forward to continuing to work with them in the 118th Congress.”

Lieu said he was proud to be a part of the House Democrats.

“ We have managed, in turbulent times, to draw from the spirit of American ideals to achieve legislative and electoral wins for the people. Democrats have shown the American public what is possible when the rational lead. We will continue to do so in the new Congress,” he said. “I cannot wait to build on the progress that Speaker Pelosi ushered in with our Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries. His election, as well as the elections of whip Katherine Clark and caucus chair Pete Aguilar, represent a historic, generational turn for our nation. They are a leadership team of which all Americans can be proud. It is the privilege of a lifetime to serve in the House and represent my wonderful constituents in Los Angeles County. I am buoyed by the determination that we will build on the progress of the last few years and continue to put people over politics.”