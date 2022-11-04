LAHS cleared after threats of active shooter

Los Angeles High School was locked down for approximately 30 minutes on Nov. 4 after police received two threats of an active shooter on campus. Police determined the calls to be hoaxes and the campus was cleared, said Los Angeles School Police Department Chief Steven Zipperman.

At about 12:15 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department dispatchers received a call claiming as many as six students were shot by a male with a rifle. Police dispatchers received another call “around that same time,” Zipperman added, though he did not provide details.

LAPD and LASPD officers arrived at the school within minutes of the initial call and began a “systematic search of the campus,” Zipperman said.

Shortly after the officers formed a search team, an LAPD watch commander called LAHS Principal Marguerette Gladden to confirm whether there was a shooting in progress, said LAPD Capt. Jerry Chaney, Wilshire patrol commanding officer.

“Based on the information received from her, we determined that wasn’t the case,” Chaney said, adding that the subsequent search of the school also did not yield any evidence of an active shooter.

“As soon as we get this information, the school is placed on lockdown, [and] we work as quickly as possible with our internal communications … to ensure we get a message out to our parents, so they have an understanding of what’s happening at the school,” Zipperman said.

Although classes were scheduled to continue until end of day once the campus was cleared, parents were allowed to pick their children up early, Zipperman said.

Chaney added that LAPD detectives and specialized officers from the Major Crimes Unit will investigate the hoax calls.

Darwin, a 10th grade student, said that during the lockdown, his classmates crouched under their desks in the dark classroom, scrolling through the Citizen app and news reports to discern what was happening.

“I was kind of nervous, because I was wondering if everything would have been alright,” he said.