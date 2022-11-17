LACMA and First Congregational Church host ‘Voiceless Mass’ concert

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art and First Congregational Church of Los Angeles present “Voiceless Mass and Selections by Pulitzer Prize-Winning Composer Raven Chacon” on Wednesday, Nov. 23, from 6-8 p.m., at the church.

The performance celebrates the first anniversary of the performance of “Voiceless Mass,” a work by Pulitzer Prize-winning Diné composer Chacon. Originally commissioned and presented by Present Music in Milwaukee as part of its annual Thanksgiving concert, the performance will take place at the First Congregational Church of Los Angeles, which has one of the largest church pipe organs in the world.

The program will also include a collection of Chacon’s compositions performed by LACMA’s resident group, the ABC+ Ensemble, and special guests including Laurann Angel, Sergio Coelho, Marissa Honda, Sidney Hopson, Chang Lu, Rocio Marron, Marlon Martinez, Dorothy Micklea, Jonathan Sacdalan, Adrienne Woods and Christopher Woods. “Voiceless Mass” will be conducted by Charles Floyd.

The First Congregational Church of Los Angeles is located at 540 S. Commonwealth Ave. Free parking is available in the church parking structure on Commonwealth Avenue. All individuals entering the FCCLA property and facilities are required to be fully vaccinated.

For information and to RSVP, visit my.lacma.org/events/23289.