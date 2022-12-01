November 30, 2022

LaBonge to receive plaque

Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell will join the LaBonge family and community leaders to unveil a plaque honoring former Councilman Tom LaBonge. Located at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel in the heart of Hollywood, the plaque celebrates the life and legacy of the late councilman, in addition to his work on behalf of Hollywood, of which he was a great booster.

The ceremony begins at 3 p.m. on Dec. 1.





Previous Post
‘Red Dress’ benefit in WeHo supports HIV programs
Next Post
Holiday art exhibits




You might also like




0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


  • Socialize