LaBonge to receive plaque

Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell will join the LaBonge family and community leaders to unveil a plaque honoring former Councilman Tom LaBonge. Located at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel in the heart of Hollywood, the plaque celebrates the life and legacy of the late councilman, in addition to his work on behalf of Hollywood, of which he was a great booster.

The ceremony begins at 3 p.m. on Dec. 1.