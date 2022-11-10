L.A. voters speak

A day after voters cast their bal­lots in the Nov. 8 General Election, the outcomes of some Los Angeles city government races remained unclear, and many candidates in the local community were awaiting more concrete results.

On Nov. 9, Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder County Clerk Dean C. Logan announced that approximately 1.31 million bal­lots had been counted, and he stat­ed that countywide voter turnout was 23.42%. Logan said the num­ber represents ballots that were mailed before the Election Day and ballots cast at a vote center from Oct. 29-Nov. 7. In the days to come, all vote by mail, condi­tional and provisional ballots received on Election Day will be processed, verified and counted, he added. Approximately 43.83% of votes had been counted as of Nov. 9. The next official update is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 11.

Among the contests too close to call is the race for mayor of Los Angles between developer Rick Caruso and U.S. Rep. Karen Bass. On Nov. 9, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder County Clerk’s Office placed Caruso in the lead by a slim mar­gin of 51.25% (252,476 votes) compared to 48.75% for Bass (240,194 votes). Both candidates rallied constituents on election night, reserving any statement of victory.

“Although at times we’ve been disheartened by the nature of politics, the baseless, untrue attacks in search of victory, not values, more than anything we’ve been inspired by the good, decent, hard-working people of Los Angeles,” Caruso said at an election night rally. “And I will tell you, when you meet them, you will feel good about L.A., you cannot help but have hope for the future. So to all of those who I have met, to all of the communities that have welcomed me into their homes, into their dining rooms, shared a meal, embraced me and my family, I thank you for your belief in me and the city.”

“We want a City Hall that’s not just a City Hall for the powerful, not just a City Hall for the wealthy, but a City Hall that is for everyone so that we can have the quality of life that I know we deserve. We can do that in Los Angeles because we are the greatest city in the world,” Bass told supporters on election night.

“We feel great about these early numbers, and we expect to see support for our campaign build even more as further reports are released, just like we did in June,” Bass said in a statement on Nov. 9. “As we eagerly await the next rounds of updates, we are also looking forward to rolling up our sleeves and launching our urgent solutions for homelessness, public safety and affordability. The people of Los Angeles sent a clear message that they want our city to move in a new direction, and Karen Bass will be ready to lead us forward on Day One.”

In the race for Los Angeles City Council’s 13th District, labor organizer Hugo Soto-Martinez had 52.26% of the vote (17,401 votes) compared to incumbent Councilman Mitch O’Farrell, who received 47.74% (15,896 votes) as of Nov. 9. Both candidates said they will be watching the tally closely in the coming days.

“We’re in the lead by 5% with so many more progressive ballots to be counted,” Soto-Martinez said in a statement posted on social media. “To everyone who knocked doors, phone banked, donated and lent their amazing talents to our campaign, thank you. Together we’re building a multiracial, multigenerational movement of love and solidarity.”

Soto-Martinez did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

“Serving the people of the 13th District is the highest honor, and I want to thank everyone who voted in this election,” O’Farrell said in a statement. “I also want to thank all our supporters and volunteers who gave their time, energy and resources to get me across the finish line. I am humbled and grateful, and I know that none of what we’ve achieved so far would be possible without you. We’ve known this race will be close, and there are still thousands of ballots to be counted. My team and I will be monitoring the count closely as more results come in over the coming days. My mission is to be of service. I will continue to tackle the issues our district faces to improve the lives of our residents, and above all else, put community over politics.”

In the 5th Council District, candidate Katy Young Yaroslavsky had 55.53% of the vote compared to 44.47% for candidate Sam Yebri. As of Nov. 9, Yaroslavsky garnered 25,420 votes and Yebri had 20,357.

“I’m gratified by the show of support but won’t make any announcements until more of the vote is processed,” Yaroslavsky said.

Yebri did not send a statement before press time.

In the race for Los Angeles City Controller, certified public accountant Kenneth Mejia holds a large lead over Councilman Paul Koretz, who is termed out on the council. Mejia garnered 60.81% of the vote (261,832 votes) compared to Koretz, who had 39.19% (168,710 votes). On Nov. 9, Koretz conceded the race to Mejia, stating it was apparent to him the city’s electorate was not supportive of incumbents.

“It seems pretty clear I am not going to get the votes to win this one, and we kind of suspected it for a long time,” Koretz said. “From the time a poll came out after the primary, Mejia had a big advantage. We also polled on what people thought of the council after some of our colleagues were indicted for bribery, and 55% said they would vote against an existing council member. We knew that would be something that would be a challenge to overcome.”

Mejia did not respond to a request for comment, but posted a statement on social media.

“We won by 23 points,” Mejia’s statement read. “First CPA as City Controller, first Filipino elected official in L.A., first AAPI citywide elected official, first POC (person of color) as City Controller in over 100 years.”

A wider margin existed on Nov. 9 in some of the other Los Angeles city races. In the contest for city attorney, Hydee Feldstein Soto had a 57.78% lead (245,305 votes) compared to 42.22% (179,236 votes) for Faisal M. Gill. The race for Los Angeles County Sheriff also appeared to be less in doubt, although neither Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna or incumbent sheriff Alex Villanueva declared victory. Luna amassed 56.78% of the vote (687,127 votes) compared to 43.22% (522,926 votes) for Villanueva as of Nov. 9.

The outcomes of federal races in the local community appeared to be straightforward, with incumbent Congressman Adam Schiff collecting 72.05% (78,812 votes) compared to 27.95% (30,569 votes) for G. “Maebe A. Girl” Pudlo in the 30th Congressional District. Schiff thanked his supporters.

“I am so grateful for the faith and trust my constituents, both old and new, have placed in me by re-electing me [to] the House of Representatives,” Schiff said in a statement. “It is a privilege to work on their behalf to make our communities healthier, safer and more prosperous for everyone. Much work lies ahead to help families fight the sting of inflation, lower costs, protect reproductive rights, combat climate change and make our streets safer, but I look forward to continuing to build on the progress we have made over the past two years and to serving the people of California’s 30th Congressional district.”

Pudlo did not respond to a request for comment by press time.

In the race for the 36th Congressional District, incumbent Congressman Ted Lieu had a commanding lead over challenger Joe E. Collins III. Lieu received 64.84% (98,156 votes) compared to 35.16% (53,215 votes) for Collins.

In state races, incumbent state Sen. Ben Allen received 62.35% (128,013 votes) in the California Senate’s 24th District, compared to 37.65% (77,316 votes) for challenger Kristina Irwin. In the State Assembly’s 51st District, currently held by Assemblyman Richard Bloom, Rick Chavez Zbur garnered 54.86% (39,092 votes) compared to 45.14% (32,162 votes) for Louis Abramson. Bloom initially ran for county supervisor in the 3rd District but dropped out of the race and was not running for another term.

For updates on the election outcomes, visit lavote.gov.