The Los Angeles Doctors Symphony Orchestra begins its 69th season under the baton of maestro Ivan Shulman with “Music for an Autumn Afternoon” on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 3 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium in Culver City. Audiences will enjoy a broad range of musical offerings such as Adrienne Albert’s “Courage,” Coleridge-Taylor’s “The Bamboula-Rhapsodic Dance,” Charles Ives’ “Variations on America” and Brahms’ “Symphony No. 1.” Admission is $25. 4117 Overland Ave. ladso.org.