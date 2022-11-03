L.A. Center of Photography

Los Angeles Center of Photography is holding its annual Fundraising Gala and Auction on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the W Hotel Hollywood. The event will include a cocktail party, award ceremony, pho­tography panel, DJ, photo auction and live streamed segment. Celebrity pho­tographer Greg Gorman will be hon­ored with the Stieglitz award, gallery owner Susan Spiritus will be honored with the Spark Award and photogra­pher Adali Schell will receive the Emerging Voices Award. Tickets are $150 for members, $200 for nonmem­bers. 6250 Hollywood Blvd. lacpho­to.org/happenings/fundraising-gala-auction-2022.