L.A. Center of Photography

Los Angeles Center of Photography is holding its annual Fundraising Gala and Auction on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the W Hotel Hollywood. The event will include a cocktail party, award ceremony, photography panel, DJ, photo auction and live streamed segment. Celebrity photographer Greg Gorman will be honored with the Stieglitz award, gallery owner Susan Spiritus will be honored with the Spark Award and photographer Adali Schell will receive the Emerging Voices Award. Tickets are $150 for members, $200 for nonmembers. 6250 Hollywood Blvd. lacphoto.org/happenings/fundraising-gala-auction-2022.
