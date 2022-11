Enjoy a performance by musician Brent Canter as part of the Jazz at LACMA series on Friday, Nov. 18, from 6-8 p.m. on the museum’s Smidt Welcome Plaza. With an eclectic writing style and developed approach to the guitar, Los Angeles native Canter has released numerous recordings and performed with musicians Bob Reynolds, Ben Wendel, Linda Oh, Julian Pollack, Seamus Blake and Pat Bianchi. Admission is free. 5905 Wilshire Blvd. lacma.org.