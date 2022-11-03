Japanese art class

Take a Friday Art Night class at LACMA on Friday, Nov. 4, from 6- 8 p.m., via Zoom, and be inspired by the museum’s extensive collection of Japanese prints. Participants will create an accordion book with artist Peggy Hasegawa. Pre-registration is required and tickets are $30 for members, $35 for nonmembers. A Zoom link and art materials list will be sent prior to the class. my.lacma.org/events/23290.