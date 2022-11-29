Jan. 4 pretrial hearing set for Adam Friedman

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge set a new pretrial hearing date of Jan. 4 for Adam Friedman, son of Beverly Hills City Councilman Lester Friedman. Adam Friedman is facing two misdemeanor charges after allegedly creating a fake Instagram account impersonating a political opponent of his father.

During a brief court hearing on Nov. 28, Leonard Friedman, Adam Friedman’s attorney and uncle, and deputy district attorney R.J. Dreiling were called from the bench to speak with Judge Wendy Segall. Segall then said the two parties had agreed on the new hearing date.

Adam Friedman was not required to be in court on Nov. 28 and was not present. He was charged on July 13 with unauthorized use of personal information and internet/electronic impersonation, before pleading not guilty on July 18. A judge reduced his unauthorized use of personal information charge from a felony to a misdemeanor on Aug. 1.

He is accused of creating “Sharona4Gascon,” an Instagram account that claimed then-council candidate Sharona Nazarian supported controversial L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón.

Eleven candidates ran for three seats on the Beverly Hills City Council in the June 7 Primary Election. Councilmen Friedman and John Mirisch won re-election, while Nazarian won her first term on the council. Nazarian secured the highest total number of votes after Friedman. They were sworn in on July 12.