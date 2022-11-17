Jamie Lee Curtis headlines star-studded Vulture Fest

Curated by the editorial team, this year’s Nov. 12-13 Vulture Festival included a “Halloween” lookback with Jamie Lee Curtis (pictured).

Additionally, there were live podcast recordings with Sheryl Lee Ralph and Kumail Nanjiani, an acting class from Henry Winkler, Natasha Lyonne interviewed by Abbi Jacobson, Lee Pace accepting Vulture’s Honorary Degree, a “White Lotus” season 2 screening with Meghann Fahy, a poolside kiki with Bob the Drag Queen, Shangela and Eureka O’Hara, a look at “For All Mankind” with Krys Marshall and Lev Gorna, and a “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” anniversary celebration with John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Tras.

The event was held at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel.