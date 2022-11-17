Holocaust survivor talk

Holocaust Museum Los Angeles is holding “Surviving for a Century-A Celebration of Joe Alexander” on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 3 p.m. Alexander was born in 1922 in Kowal, Poland. He survived 12 concentration camps including Auschwitz-Birkenau and Dachau. Join the museum for a special survivor talk on Alexander’s 100th birthday. Suggested donation $10. Reservations required. 100 The Grove Drive. 31418.blackbaudhosting.com/31418/In-Person-Survivor-Speaker-Joe-Alexander.