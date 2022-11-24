November 23, 2022

Holocaust Museum ‘Building Bridges’

Holocaust Museum Los Angeles is holding “Building Bridges: Repairing Our City,” an in person discussion on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 7 p.m. USC and UC Berkeley professor Dan Schnur will lead the discussion with Michael Lawson, of the Los Angeles Urban League; Nancy Yap, of Center for Asian Americans United for Empowerment; and Helen Torres, of Hispanas Organized for Political Equality. During divided times in Los Angeles, the discussion will focus on tensions and potential solutions. Suggested donation is $10; reservations required. 100 The Grove Drive. holocaustmuseumla.org.





  • Socialize