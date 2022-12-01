Holiday art exhibits

Thinkspace Projects will open four new shows running from Saturday, Dec. 3, through Saturday, Dec. 31. The exhibits include Ben Tolman’s “Unmode,” Hanna Lee Joshi’s “What Is It You seek?”, Nika Mtwana’s “Protagonist” and Carl Cashman and Oscar Joyo’s “Hybrid.” An opening reception and holiday party will be held on Dec. 3, from 6-10 p.m. with DJs, an open bar, live painting, tamales and an art mart for shopping. Guests are asked to donate a wrapped new toy. Regular viewing hours are noon-6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. 4207 W. Jefferson Blvd. thinkspaceprojects.com.